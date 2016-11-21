Aggie Men’s Basketball Holds at Home, 3-0

Setting Up: Sophomore point guard JV Long looks to set up a score for the Aggies en route to their win over Dallas Christian 91-57.

Krista Pylant

Copy Editor

@KristaPylant8

Cameron men’s basketball team held a wire-to-wire lead to win their home opener 91-57 over Dallas Christian on Nov. 15.

Five Aggies scored in double figures, with sophomore guard Tyler Williams leading the way with 17 points and four assists.

Redshirt freshman Bryan Mitchell and freshman Elish Benjamin each recorded 11 points. Sophomore point guard Tyus Momoh and senior two-guard Delvonte Pierre had 10 points apiece.

Guard JV Long led CU with three steals in the game.

Cameron opened the game with a three-pointer from Pierre. DCC responded with a layup, their only basket for over seven minutes as the Aggies strung together an eight-point run to pull ahead 11-2.

The Crusaders experienced several other scoring droughts throughout the first half, including a more than five minute run where CU chained 17 points for a 35-point lead, their largest of the game.

Cameron took 50-19 lead to the half.

The Ags shot 54 percent from the field and went 6-for-10 at the arc and the charity stripe.

The Crusaders shot 8-for-31 on the floor and 3-for-7 at the line. They missed all 15 of their three-point tries.

Dallas Christian improved shooting percentage in the second half with five treys and 13-for-32 shooting overall.

But the closest the Crusaders would get to the Aggies was 22 points at the 13:35 marker before Cameron cruised to the victory.

Cameron finished the game shooting 50 percent on the floor and arc.

They also knocked down making 70 percent of their free throws.

The Black and Gold out-rebounded the Crusaders 49 to 35, with four Aggies recording seven boards apiece.

Cameron moves to 3-0 to open the season, while DCC is 0-8 on the year.

The Aggies will return home after a weekend road trip to face Rogers State on Nov. 23 in the Aggie Gym.