Setting The Standard: Athlete Spotlight Rachael White

By: Matthew Hasley

For junior volleyball player Rachael White, success is about more than just winning games; it’s about finding balance and staying grounded through the highs and lows of collegiate demands.

From her small-town roots in Colorado to the fast-paced life of a college athlete, White’s journey to Cameron University exhibits dedication and resilience.

In her first season at the Division II level, White is learning to juggle all of her responsibilities and remain focused on what matters to her.

“Not even just balancing out the schoolwork and being an athlete and having to go from, you know, weights to a class, to practice, or anything like that,” White said. “But also trying to really find time for yourself and the needs outside of school and volleyball.”

Compared to her experiences at junior college, White found the pressure of traveling and competing in the Lone Star Conference to be quite an adjustment. Her decision to transfer to Cameron came after creating highlight reels and reaching out to several coaches, which reminded her of high school.

White advises anyone considering other school options, to make academics a priority.

“They call it a student-athlete for a reason,” she said.

White’s hard work on the court has secured key accomplishments, including a season at Western Texas College with over 500 assists.

This year at Cameron, White continued the momentum and achieved 1,000 career assists.

“When we have good passes from our serve receive and I’m able to put up a good, hittable ball for my hitters — they do the work and get the kill,” White said. “I give a lot of credit to my teammates just helping make my job easier. (They) help me achieve my goals.”

As the youngest of three sisters, White attributes her family with shaping her athletic journey. Both of her older sisters played collegiate volleyball, with Jenna White currently competing at the University of Texas at Tyler.

“My oldest sister Lauren has just always been an amazing role model,” White said. “I mean, I’ve always wanted to be exactly like her and being five years younger than her, I’ve always aspired to be like her when I grow up.”

A communications and marketing major, White aims to use her skills in the family’s horse business and beyond.

“Agriculture has been a big part of my life,” she said. “With my family business … we definitely have marketing needs and communication needs.”

White’s long-term goal is to work in marketing or event management, combining her education with her love for agriculture.

As a student-athlete far from her Colorado home, White understands the importance of finding encouragement and positivity from those who know her best.

“I have a great supporting group and family that have always been behind me,” she said. “And there for (me) when I fall, I guess you could say.”

At Cameron, White has found a second family in her Aggie teammates, who help her stay motivated both on and off the court.

As she looks to her future, White’s focus remains on staying driven, exceeding standards and helping those around her.

“Talent doesn’t always beat hard work,” White said. “You can be as good as you want, or better than anyone else on your team or in the college athletic world. But if you don’t actually work for what you’re trying to achieve, then it kind of gets dismissed.”