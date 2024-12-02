Play of the Game: A Pickaxe Victory Reigns From Above

By: Matthew Hasley

The Cameron University Pickaxes faced off against Grace College in the second round of the Playfly Fall 2024 Overwatch 2 Open PLUS playoffs on Wednesday in an Overwatch match for the ages. Filled with high-stakes plays, hero swaps, and a finale that left everyone on edge, the Pickaxes came prepared to win. In a battle that spanned four maps and featured countless moments of brilliance and mistakes, the Pickaxes emerged victorious, securing their place in the Divisional Championship.

The match began on Nepal, a control map that set the tone for an intense series. The first fight saw Grace College gaining early control of the point, but the Pickaxes’ Gleis (Sarah Monk), Frogboi (Elijah Robertson), and WinterInParis (Wyatt McClure) stayed alive long enough to pick off Grace College’s tank and retake the point.

While Grace College pushed back with a strong second fight, the Pickaxes held their ground, with Azari’s (Marquis Wartley) timely use of Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush turning the tide for a team kill and a round win.

The second round started with a scrappy fight that ended with the Pickaxes claiming the point and positioning aggressively. Although Grace College managed to flip the point briefly, the Pickaxes regrouped and used better positioning to hold them off, taking the map with another team kill.

On King’s Row, the Pickaxes faced a tough start as Grace College picked off healers Frogboi and Azari early in the first fight. Captain Gleis called for a change, swapping to a “Pharmercy” strategy with Frogboi on Mercy and herself on Pharah.

The shift paid off as Gleis rained down rockets, clearing the backline and helping secure the first point. Gleis’s ultimate, Barrage, proved devastating, securing multiple picks and propelling the payload to the second checkpoint.

As the Pickaxes approached the third point, Grace College pushed back with a series of strong fights, forcing the Pickaxes into a do-or-die scenario with just a minute left on the clock. The Pickaxes delivered under pressure, picking off Grace College’s supports and tank in a clutch final fight to complete the round.

Grace College came out swinging in their first attack, pushing the Pickaxes back early and gaining momentum. But Azari’s well-timed ultimates helped turn fights in the Pickaxes’ favor, stalling Grace College’s push and forcing them to burn precious time. The Pickaxes’ defense faltered briefly as Grace College reached the final point to force sudden death.

In sudden death, both teams had limited time to push. The Pickaxes were given just one minute but managed to capture the point in a drawn-out first fight, pushing the payload deep into the map in overtime. Despite their momentum, Grace College stopped the payload midway to the third point, setting up a nerve-wracking finish.

Grace College’s attempt to replicate the Pickaxes’ push fell short. Strong defensive plays by the Pickaxes — anchored by Azari and Frogboi — kept Grace College at bay until the final seconds. A decisive team kill secured the defense, sending the match into a third map.

The third map took the teams to Suravasa, a Flashpoint map where the action ramped up even further. The Pickaxes claimed the first point but quickly lost momentum as Grace College took out captain Gleis and tank Jonesy (Jones Baskett), flipping the point back in their favor. After regrouping, the Pickaxes fought hard but ultimately lost the point in overtime to a well-executed push by Grace College.

The second point opened with Grace College securing an early lead through a dominant first fight. The Pickaxes responded with Gleis and Frogboi switching to Pharmercy, with Gleis using Pharah’s Barrage to secure several key picks and regain control of the fight. Despite the heroics, Grace College proved too strong on the point, claiming it after an intense back-and-forth.

With Grace College up 2-0 on the map, the Pickaxes needed a strong showing on the third point. They arrived first, only to lose Gleis to an early pick. This allowed Grace College to flip the point, gain control, and take out multiple Pickaxe players. Although the Pickaxes regrouped and fought hard to retake the point, Grace College maintained their momentum and secured the map, handing the Pickaxes their first loss of a round.

The fourth round on Colosseo, a push map, was a rollercoaster of emotions. Grace College struck first, securing multiple picks and pushing the robot deep into Pickaxe territory. However, WinterInParis’s clutch use of Genji’s Dragonblade reversed the momentum, allowing the Pickaxes to take control and edge closer to the lead.

The two teams traded blows as the robot moved back and forth, each side landing critical team kills. With one minute left, Grace College regained the lead, forcing the Pickaxes into a desperate final fight. Captain Gleis, playing Tracer, dove onto the robot to stall for her team, buying precious seconds until reinforcements arrived.

In an electrifying final sequence, the Pickaxes wiped out Grace College’s team, pushing the robot past the lead in overtime to clinch the victory. Gleis led the charge with key eliminations, rallying her team to complete the push and secure a hard-fought win.

Reflecting on the match, teammate Geeksy (Toria Garcia) praised the team’s determination.

“The match was a close call,” Geeksy said. “But thankfully our team pulled through and in the end, we secured another win.”

With this win, the Cameron University Pickaxes advance to the Divisional Championship, bringing their momentum and determination to win to the next stage of competition.