Omega Zeta Theta Bid Day 2023

By Courtney McEunn

Student Life Editor

At 9 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Cameron University sorority, Omega Zeta Theta, ended their Spring 2023 recruitment week with a bid day celebration.

Bid day is a traditional celebratory event that Greek life hosts each semester to welcome new members to their organization. This semester, Omega Zeta Theta welcomed home two new sisters.

Throughout the week leading up to their bid day, the sorority hosted different events on campus to promote potential new members to come and meet with current members while also learning more about the organization. Their recruitment week included events like informational sessions, game night, paint-a-mug and a tea party.

When the day came to welcome their new members, Omega Zeta Theta set up their Greek letters outside the Shepler buildings and had their newest members run home to their current members, who welcomed them with gifts and smiles.

Omega Zeta Theta’s Vice President of Chapter Development and New Member Education, Bobbi Fuglsang, enjoys having new women join their sorority and begin their journey in CU Greek life.

“Bid day is whenever we welcome new members into the sorority to start their journey to becoming initiated members,” Fuglsang said. “It’s a day that allows them to come, see all of us and run home.”

Bid day has always been a fun and enjoyable day for both new and current members. As well as the activities and events the sorority hosts on campus, the women of Omega Zeta Theta also strive to raise money and awareness for their philanthropy and community.

Omega Zeta Theta’s Secretary, Grace Norbury, takes pride in what her sorority does on campus and in their community through their philanthropy, which focuses on cancer research and awareness.

“We have really been focusing on getting that message out to the world,” Norbury said, “as well as helping people whether it be through doing blood drives and donating blood to cancer patients or making little care packages for them.”

It’s very important for the members of the sorority to value their work and support through their philanthropy. After being founded at CU in 2014,

the sorority continues to recruit more women every semester to promote their philanthropy and increase their presence on campus.

For more information about the Omega Zeta Theta sorority at Cameron University, contact them through their Instagram page @omegazetatheta.