Movie Night at the Vaska

By Courtney McEunn

Student Life Editor

At 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, Cameron University’s journalism and media production professor Matt Jenkins will be hosting a movie night the Vaska Theater. Jenkins has previously hosted many movie night events at the Vaska, some being a friendly competition showing of student made short films while others showcase independent films made by local directors.

On Feb. 13, the Vaska will be showing the latest feature film by Jenkins, which is called: “Rage, Fear, Love.” Jenkins wrote the screenplay and produced the film in Houston, Texas, with his company, Misfits of Film. Admission is free to all CU students and faculty, as well as the public.

A Cameron University press release gave a synopsis of Jenkins’s film:

“‘Rage, Fear, Love’ is the story of art rep Walter Breen (Paige Phillips), who commissions a cruel portrait of his cheating wife Ester (Victoria Yap). In a rage, Ester fights Walter’s efforts at divorce. As the couple battles, they drag portrait painter Bluster Dabro (Ronald Calzolari) and Ester’s boyfriend Peter Jepsen (Jenerro Wade) across the thin line separating fetish from paranoia. Ester becomes fearful someone is trying to kill her.”

Jenkins began hosting movie nights at the Vaska to benefit his students in their learning of film making in an environment outside the classroom. CU students have also had the opportunity to meet with some of the directors of these independently made films to ask questions and get a more in-depth understanding on what it means to be a film maker.

“Movie night, itself, was started because I wanted to show independently made movies to our students and have the directors come and talk to them,” Jenkins said. “We’ve had Allen Arkush, who had directed the Roger Corman picture ‘Rock and Roll High School;’ we’ve had Pat Bishow of Amusement Films; we’ve had Morgan Thompson, who is a Cameron graduate that produced a documentary. It’s a way for students to get together, watch a fun, independent movie and actually have a Q&A with the directors.”

In the next movie night on Feb. 13, students will not only be able to enjoy the showing of an independent film made by CU’s own professor, but they’ll also be able to sit down with Jenkins and talk to him about how the movie came to be.

Movie nights have also been a way for students to showcase their own films in a more professional and intimate way, allowing them to not only watch their projects on the big screen, but to invite their family and friends to view their work alongside them. Movie nights have been used to host short film competitions as well as a regular viewing event for the advanced film classes.

Alec Santos, a CU student majoring in journalism and media production, has attended multiple student movie night events and has had some of his own work premiered at the theater.

“Movie nights have always been my favorite,” Santos said. “Even growing up, I’ve always loved movies; but honestly seeing my own work up on the silver screen is something next level. It truly is an honor to be a part of this event every semester.”

Santos has entered a few of the student night competitions to have his worked viewed and judged alongside his peers. The students at Cameron University work hard before each movie night to promote not only their work, but the event itself.

For more information about future movie nights at the Vaska, email Dr. Jenkins at mattj@cameron.edu.