MEGAN: “Perfect blend of comedy and horror”

By Skylar Teddington

Staff Writer

This review contains spoilers.

The highly anticipated horror movie “M3GAN” hit theaters on Jan. 6 after an extensive social media campaign that gave viewers an idea about what Model

3 Generative Android’s (or M3GAN for short) character would be like.

The AI rose to fame after an online feud with fellow killer doll Chucky from “Child’s Play” and since then she’s only become more popular.

The movie received glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike due to the impressive quality of the film and the campy plot. With so many iconic moments, it is

no wonder why the film has become a hit.

“M3GAN” starts viewers off with a hilarious advertisement showing off some toy pets before cutting to a scene of the main character Cady with her parents.

Cady is indifferently playing on her tablet as her parents argue about how much screen time she has. We find out through this argument that Cady’s aunt Gemma developed the aforementioned toy pet and gave it to her as a gift. In the midst of the argument, their car begins to slide out of control. Her father is able to regain control of the car and the family decides to wait for a snow plowing truck to clear the road, but unfortunately the very same truck crashes into their car, killing Cady’s parents.

Gemma ends up taking Cady in, but she quickly finds out just how hard raising a child can be after a session with her niece’s therapist.

Gemma had already been developing M3GAN for a while, but her employer was unsupportive of the project and told her to scrap it.

After a conversation with Cady about robotics, Gemma is struck with inspiration and decides to redevelop M3GAN into a toy that can help her niece cope with her loss.

However, things take a dark turn as M3GAN becomes eerily attached to Cady, and bloodshed follows her everywhere she goes.

So, is “M3GAN” worth watching? The answer to this question is: yes, absolutely.

The movie’s website describes M3GAN as a family member rather than a toy, and that is a little too true. Though the concept is similar to that of “Child’s Play” and “Annabelle,” “M3GAN” is unique enough to set itself apart from the rest through its wit and charm.

The screenwriter Akela Cooper did an excellent job with “M3GAN,” and fans are eager to see what is in store for the potential sequel.

“M3GAN” is now available to rent across multiple platforms including Amazon’s Prime Video and Redbox, making it the perfect film to watch at home with friends or family.

It is a must-watch for anyone who is a casual fan of horror, but I wouldn’t recommend it to those who prefer movies with more serious tones.

“M3GAN” is the perfect blend of comedy and horror. From the irony of the first scene of the movie to M3GAN’s dancing, this AI slayed in more ways than one.

The lighthearted notes were balanced out by genuinely freaky jump scares, violent scenes and M3GAN’s creepily cute design. The horror aspect of the movie could’ve been more pronounced, but it is a PG-13 film, which may be the reason why it isn’t gorier.

The movie was definitely targeted toward the younger half of Generation Z, but the next film may be even scarier, as a twist at the end implies something more sinister is yet to come. Rating: 8 / 10