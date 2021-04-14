COVID(-19) operation: Vaccination day at Cameron

By Cam Alsbrook, Managing Editor

From 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on March 24, students, staff and faculty were able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Aggie Recreation Center.

The distribution was available thanks to the Comanche County Health department’s partnership with Cameron, with Cameron serving as a host site.

People attending the event received the Pfizer vaccine due to availability.

Attendees entered the Aggie Recreation Center, submitted paperwork for the Pfizer vaccine.

After being given the shot, people received a record card, which details the date of the shot, as well as the date when the second shot of the vaccine is due.

Art Sophomore Raymund Anongos said that he was super glad to get the Pfizer shot.

“I’m part of the few percent that hasn’t gotten COVID[-19],” Anongos said. “So I figured, ‘why not improve my chances of not getting it?’”

Anongos said in comparison to their flu shot experience, the COVID-19 vaccine was not different.

Anongos also said he is glad that the vaccine is becoming more available to the public over time.

“I feel everyone should get it just to be safe,” Anongos said. “Also, I think it’s funny people think the vaccines have chips in them.”

Students went to the Aggie Rec Center either by themselves or with a couple friends as a friend-activity.

Vaccines were stored in coolers, taken out and warmed by hand prior to injection at one of the tables in the row of tables used.

Journalism and Media Production Junior Amaya Stevenson said she was excited to get the vaccine.

“I felt like it was me doing my part to aid in keeping everyone healthy,” Stevenson said. “I mostly just mentally prepared myself for the sheer pain I would feel from the needle itself.”

Stevenson said afterward that the vaccine did not really hurt during the injection.

Stevenson was one of the students who went to get vaccinated with her friends as a group; her group of friends had decided to go to get vaccinated together prior to the campus announcement for support.

Stevenson said that it took time for her to be open to getting a vaccine injection, but having the influenza shot in the past helped in the decision process.

“I was hesitant with the COVID[-19] vaccine at first because of how quickly it came out and was produced,” Stevenson said. “But after doing some research on my own, I realized it was safe.”

People stayed at the site for 15 minutes post-shot, to ensure that they did not have any reactions that would warrant a hospital visit.

On April 6, Cameron students, faculty and staff got information about the second event, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on April 14.

The email gave studemts a guide for navigating the sign-up process through the oklahoma.gov website.

The guide asks for students to complete the COVID-19 questionnaire, but also states that walk-in appointments are available on the day of the event.

Dean of Students Zeak Naifeh included reminders in the email of what students should bring with them to their vaccine appointments.

“The Comanche County Health Department will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Naifeh said. “Please note that you will not be able to choose which vaccine will be administered at your appointment if this is your first dose (second doses will match your first dose).

“You will be told at the time of your appointment which vaccine is being administered.”

At the follow-up event, people receiving a first dose can choose between Moderna or Pfizer, but those who are going for a second dose from March 24 will need to take the Pfizer shot.

For information the upcoming second vaccine clinic day, inquiring parties can email Naifeh at znaifeh@cameron.edu.