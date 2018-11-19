PAC Hosts Grocery Bingo Night
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, Cameron University’s Programming and Activities Council (PAC) hosted a Grocery Bingo Night in the McCasland ballroom. Each CU student who attended acquired a bingo card and a dauber to keep track of their place during every round. PAC supervisors gave students who won the option of picking from different grocery-themed bags based on the three main meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Tags CU NewsStacie Larsen
0 thoughts on “PAC Hosts Grocery Bingo Night”