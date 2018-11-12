CU Student Services – Veterans Day Flag Placement

Aggie Central Student Life, The Cameron Collegian 0 0
Photos by Stacie Larsen

On Nov. 5 in the Bentley Gardens, the Cameron University Student Services office along with dozens of campus volunteers and community members gathered together to assist in placing flags around campus in honor of Veterans Day.

Volunteers placed more than 6,000 flags around campus, spanning from the Bentley Gardens to Howell Hall.

In addition to the flag placement, Cameron hosted other events in honor of community and student veterans, including the Veterans Resource Fair, complimentary Veterans Day lunch, complimentary resume assistance for Veterans and the campus Veterans Day observance.

CU Student Services office, the CU Veterans Affairs office and the CU Student Veterans Association held all events.

