Student Success: CU Red River Career Expo
On the hunt: From 12:30-3:30 p.m., Feb. 15, in the Aggie Rec Center, Cameron’s Career Services hosted its 21st Annual Red River Expo. The expo provided students with an opportunity to meet employers from various businesses and organizations in Oklahoma and Texas, including banks, hospitals and schools.
Tags CU NewsStacie Larsen
